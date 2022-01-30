Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 767,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 176,765 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $48,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STC. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 25.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5,503.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 11.7% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $137,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 6,507 shares of company stock valued at $511,660 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE STC opened at $69.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.57 and a 200 day moving average of $67.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.09. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $81.00.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $836.73 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 13.65%.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

