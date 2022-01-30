Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $44.71 Million Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,539,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 809,850 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $44,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 54,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $525,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 50,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of MUFG opened at $6.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $6.30.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 5.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

