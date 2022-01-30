Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 279,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,032 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $46,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 635.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 82,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 71,272 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 44,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 333,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,568,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 765,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,571,000 after buying an additional 43,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BR opened at $154.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.91 and a 1-year high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $76,791.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 12,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $2,161,797.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,174 shares of company stock worth $9,754,377. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

