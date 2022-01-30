Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) PT Lowered to C$1.10 at TD Securities

Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their target price on Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Gold Standard Ventures alerts:

Shares of GSV stock opened at C$2.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.01. Gold Standard Ventures has a 1-year low of C$1.81 and a 1-year high of C$3.85.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties completely in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates through the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets segment.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.