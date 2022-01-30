GoHealth (NYSE:GOCO) Shares Gap Up to $2.29

GoHealth, Inc. (NYSE:GOCO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.29, but opened at $2.36. GoHealth shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 52,304 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have commented on GOCO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GoHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays downgraded GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GoHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.44.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.25. The company has a market cap of $837.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.73.
In other GoHealth news, CEO Clinton P. Jones purchased 530,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $1,939,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOCO. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 9.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 15.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in GoHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $787,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in GoHealth by 4.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,249,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,219,000 after purchasing an additional 100,191 shares in the last quarter. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About GoHealth (NYSE:GOCO)
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.
