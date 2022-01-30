GoHealth (NYSE:GOCO) Shares Gap Up to $2.29

GoHealth, Inc. (NYSE:GOCO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.29, but opened at $2.36. GoHealth shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 52,304 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on GOCO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GoHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays downgraded GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GoHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.44.

Get GoHealth alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.25. The company has a market cap of $837.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.73.

GoHealth (NYSE:GOCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). GoHealth had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $211.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other GoHealth news, CEO Clinton P. Jones purchased 530,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $1,939,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOCO. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 9.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 15.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in GoHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $787,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in GoHealth by 4.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,249,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,219,000 after purchasing an additional 100,191 shares in the last quarter. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GoHealth (NYSE:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.