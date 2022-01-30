Godsey & Gibb Associates Invests $60,000 in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNNE. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cannae by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,636,000 after purchasing an additional 19,959 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Cannae by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Cannae by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Cannae by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 168,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Cannae alerts:

NYSE:CNNE opened at $28.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.71. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $42.35.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.70 million. Cannae had a net margin of 48.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNNE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cannae in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.