Godsey & Gibb Associates Buys Shares of 1,000 OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 41.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 65.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter worth about $66,000. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

NYSE:OGE opened at $37.84 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $38.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average is $35.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $848.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.79%.

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 3,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.31 per share, for a total transaction of $102,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.