Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) Short Interest Update

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:PUCK opened at $9.65 on Friday. Goal Acquisitions has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $9.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average is $9.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the third quarter worth $13,098,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,411,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 553.3% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 980,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 830,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 637.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 954,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after purchasing an additional 825,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,712,000.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

