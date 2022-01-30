Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Globe Life in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Globe Life’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.29.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $102.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.58 and a 200-day moving average of $94.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.12. Globe Life has a 52-week low of $85.25 and a 52-week high of $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.198 dividend. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 10.69%.

In related news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,400 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $130,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,492 shares of company stock worth $1,011,977 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

