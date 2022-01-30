GlobalBoost-Y 24-Hour Volume Reaches $238.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 16.9% against the dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $209,881.20 and $238.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,958.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,605.20 or 0.06863226 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.33 or 0.00290665 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.40 or 0.00778212 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00010020 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00066542 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009154 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.23 or 0.00398399 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.94 or 0.00239579 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

