Glitch (GLCH) Price Tops $0.47 on Exchanges

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last week, Glitch has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar. One Glitch coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Glitch has a market capitalization of $36.97 million and $512,248.00 worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Glitch Coin Profile

Glitch’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Buying and Selling Glitch

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Glitch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Glitch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Glitch using one of the exchanges listed above.

