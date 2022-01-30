Gilead Sciences (GILD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect Gilead Sciences to post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Gilead Sciences to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $68.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $86.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $61.39 and a twelve month high of $74.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gilead Sciences stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GILD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.31.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

