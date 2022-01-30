Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Position Increased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,574 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GIL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 16.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 38.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 380,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,050,000 after buying an additional 105,051 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 499.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 33,632 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 236,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,992,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,473,000 after acquiring an additional 993,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIL opened at $38.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average is $38.72. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 24.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GIL shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.30.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

