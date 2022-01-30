GeoWealth Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

Shares of RPG opened at $176.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.40. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $149.33 and a 1 year high of $223.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

