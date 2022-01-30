GeoWealth Management LLC Has $545,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

GeoWealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $146.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.66 and its 200-day moving average is $160.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $128.19 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $433.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

