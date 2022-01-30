GeoWealth Management LLC Has $467,000 Stock Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) by 20.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 21,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $48.31 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $51.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.70.

