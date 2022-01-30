GeoWealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,493 First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RDVY. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,323,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,898,000 after buying an additional 2,897,473 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,595,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,837,000 after buying an additional 1,857,413 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,260,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,707,000 after buying an additional 1,013,077 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,370,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,477,000 after purchasing an additional 973,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,795,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,350,000 after purchasing an additional 220,926 shares in the last quarter.

RDVY stock opened at $49.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.91 and a 200 day moving average of $49.78. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $38.92 and a 52 week high of $53.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%.

