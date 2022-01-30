Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 111,015 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,729,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,015 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $241,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ally Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,790,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,883,480,000 after buying an additional 516,696 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ally Financial by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,595,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,225,000 after buying an additional 564,713 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the second quarter worth about $4,653,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ally Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,240,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,521,000 after buying an additional 64,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Ally Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,186,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,820,000 after buying an additional 26,714 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

In related news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $139,968.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $556,311.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,774 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $46.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 38.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.15%.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

