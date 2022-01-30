Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 43,561 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,535,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 43,561 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $251,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seeyond boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

JKHY stock opened at $165.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.37 and a 200-day moving average of $166.87.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

Several brokerages recently commented on JKHY. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.71.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

