Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,095,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $199,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,789,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,460,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,410,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,915,686,000 after acquiring an additional 307,132 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 25.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,679,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,680,000 after acquiring an additional 936,245 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 29.5% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,200,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,448,000 after acquiring an additional 955,854 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,862,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,568,000 after acquiring an additional 103,177 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $70.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $66.80 and a 1 year high of $158.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.52.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.23.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

