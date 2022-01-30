Geode Capital Management LLC Has $210.18 Million Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,361,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,982 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $210,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Hasbro by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,231,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 283,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,749,000 after purchasing an additional 33,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 376.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 671,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,509,000 after purchasing an additional 530,891 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HAS shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Hasbro from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.38.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $89.97 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $85.97 and a one year high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.07 and its 200 day moving average is $96.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 83.44%.

In other Hasbro news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $1,998,895.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 5,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $554,363.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,982 shares of company stock worth $4,335,304. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.