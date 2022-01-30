Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 591,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $233,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $412.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $294.21 and a 52-week high of $495.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $456.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $414.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $352.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.40.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.91, for a total transaction of $1,107,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,735 shares of company stock worth $2,625,236. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

