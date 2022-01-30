Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $98.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gentherm Inc. is a developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. The Company offers heated seating, climate seating, electronics, and cables for the automotive markets. It is also building thermoelectric generators to capture the heat and convert it into electricity for various applications in automotive, industrial, and materials sectors. Gentherm Inc., formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated, is based in Northville, Michigan. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentherm currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $85.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.31. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $243.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Gentherm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Gentherm will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total value of $169,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 3,314.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 392.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 22.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 79.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

