Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.52 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.79. 2,591,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,552. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95. Gentex has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $37.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

In other news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $221,216.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $253,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

