Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Shares Down 7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) dropped 7% during trading on Friday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $17.00. The stock traded as low as $5.44 and last traded at $5.44. Approximately 37,277 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,282,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Genius Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genius Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENI. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,441,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,242,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,065,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,571,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,706,000. 43.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.40.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million. The firm’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Genius Sports Company Profile (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

