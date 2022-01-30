Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Receives $9.36 Average PT from Analysts

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.93.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Gatos Silver from C$12.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gatos Silver in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. CIBC lowered Gatos Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:GATO opened at $3.06 on Thursday. Gatos Silver has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average is $12.37.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30).

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Gatos Silver by 87.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 217.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 47.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 136,071.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

