GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decline of 43.9% from the December 31st total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

GMSQF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 16,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,091. GameSquare Esports has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80.

Separately, initiated coverage on GameSquare Esports in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$0.60 price target on the stock.

GameSquare Esports Inc operates as a gaming and esports company in Canada. The company bridges the gap between global brands and the large gaming and esports communities. It also provides consulting, influencer marketing and promotion, broadcast talent management, and other services. In addition, the company intends to acquire assets and entities serving the gaming and esports markets.

