Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Given New C$1.20 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from C$1.60 to C$1.20 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GAU. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a C$2.80 price objective on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.05.

Shares of TSE GAU opened at C$0.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 21.78 and a quick ratio of 21.48. Galiano Gold has a one year low of C$0.81 and a one year high of C$1.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$182.20 million and a P/E ratio of 3.65.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.04. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Galiano Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Galiano Gold news, Director Gordon Fretwell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total value of C$50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$114,800.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

