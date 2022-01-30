Gagnon Securities LLC Purchases 165,691 Shares of Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF)

Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 966,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,691 shares during the quarter. Profound Medical makes up 2.1% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Profound Medical were worth $14,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PROF. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $430,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Profound Medical by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares during the last quarter. 42.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Raymond James set a $28.00 target price on shares of Profound Medical and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:PROF opened at $9.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.05. Profound Medical Corp. has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $28.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.25.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 320.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $2.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Profound Medical Profile

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

