Gagnon Securities LLC Has $713,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 305.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,444 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 2,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 77,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $62,257,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,718,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA stock opened at $228.40 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $571 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.88.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

