Gagnon Securities LLC Grows Position in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)

Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 392,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,627 shares during the quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in RedHill Biopharma were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 8.1% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,976,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after purchasing an additional 147,889 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 8.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 23,776 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 28.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 57,718 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 16.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 15,310 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 36.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 20,453 shares during the period. 10.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RDHL stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average of $4.91. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $11.52.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $21.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 114.75% and a negative return on equity of 361.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RDHL. Zacks Investment Research raised RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

