FY2023 EPS Estimates for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Reduced by Analyst

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) – Research analysts at Truist Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mimecast in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst J. Fishbein now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.03. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Mimecast’s FY2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MIME. Northland Securities cut shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Colliers Securities cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mimecast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.75.

MIME stock opened at $79.56 on Friday. Mimecast has a 12 month low of $38.84 and a 12 month high of $85.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 120.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.46.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $147.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.47 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $592,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 7,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $586,681.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,312 shares of company stock valued at $4,113,806. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,919,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,590 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,461,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,026 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,848,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,075,000 after acquiring an additional 973,404 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,997,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,667,000 after acquiring an additional 744,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

