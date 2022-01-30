FY2022 EPS Estimates for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Increased by Analyst

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.38. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

PBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.63.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $31.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.62. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 585,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,772,000 after acquiring an additional 251,483 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 117,861 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 10,374 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $51,667,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 196,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 12,294 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be given a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is -829.13%.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

