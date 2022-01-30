FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Issued By DA Davidson

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Enterprise Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $4.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.20.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $49.10 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12-month low of $34.71 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter Hui sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $1,298,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Scavuzzo sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $6,764,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $424,425 and sold 171,000 shares valued at $8,253,160. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

