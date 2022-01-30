FY2021 EPS Estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Boosted by Capital One Financial

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) – Capital One Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.29 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.28. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS.
Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $174.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.
Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $30.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.92.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 85.27%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile
Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.
