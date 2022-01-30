FY2021 EPS Estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Boosted by Capital One Financial

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) – Capital One Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.29 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.28. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $174.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OFC. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $30.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 85.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

