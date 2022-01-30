Future plc (LON:FUTR) Receives GBX 4,221.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Future plc (LON:FUTR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,225.40 ($57.01).

Several research firms have commented on FUTR. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,225 ($70.49) price target on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,512 ($60.87) price objective on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($59.36) price objective on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($52.62) price objective on shares of Future in a research report on Friday.

Get Future alerts:

In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 62,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,578 ($48.27), for a total value of £2,220,149 ($2,995,344.04).

Shares of FUTR stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,144 ($42.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Future has a 1-year low of GBX 1,623.73 ($21.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,968 ($53.53). The company has a market capitalization of £3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,469.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,532.95.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from Future’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 0.07%. Future’s dividend payout ratio is 0.03%.

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.