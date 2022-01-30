Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.82

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.82 and last traded at $26.22, with a volume of 98232 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.80.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Fujitsu had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fujitsu Limited will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fujitsu Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FJTSY)

Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.

