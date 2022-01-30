Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.82

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.82 and last traded at $26.22, with a volume of 98232 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.80.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Fujitsu had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fujitsu Limited will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.

