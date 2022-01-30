Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 71.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $29.71 and a 52 week high of $42.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.