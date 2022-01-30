Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, an increase of 440.6% from the December 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Franklin Universal Trust stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $8.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 892,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 560,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 20,290 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 58.5% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 170,558 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 388,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 4.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 288,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 11,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

