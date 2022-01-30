Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 658,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,869 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 420.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 927.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,847 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on FSP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of FSP opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $589.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $6.65.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 6.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

