Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $6.26 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,046 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.6% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.71.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $172.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $177.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.86 and its 200-day moving average is $161.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.