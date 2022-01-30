Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUNU) Short Interest Down 36.1% in January

Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUNU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the December 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FOUNU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.25. 5,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,455. Founder SPAC has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $10.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.24.

