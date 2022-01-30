Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $17.97, but opened at $18.96. Forestar Group shares last traded at $18.02, with a volume of 574 shares traded.

The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Forestar Group had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

FOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forestar Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $40,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lisa H. Jamieson sold 2,500 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 27.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Forestar Group by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Forestar Group by 101,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.32. The company has a market capitalization of $984.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.93.

Forestar Group Company Profile (NYSE:FOR)

Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

