Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.90

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.90 and last traded at $25.18, with a volume of 3770 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Flywire in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Flywire from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flywire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Get Flywire alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $67.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.32 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flywire news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $542,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 12,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $516,435.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 455,160 shares of company stock valued at $17,666,630.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bain Capital Venture Investors LLC acquired a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $607,675,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,163,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,773,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,322,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,596,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.