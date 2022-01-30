Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) Short Interest Update

Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 74.0% from the December 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLME. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flame Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Flame Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flame Acquisition by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Flame Acquisition by 1,149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 38,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 35,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Flame Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Flame Acquisition alerts:

Flame Acquisition stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71. Flame Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $10.02.

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Flame Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flame Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.