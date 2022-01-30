First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by 60.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

FPL opened at $6.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.69. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $6.26.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,459,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,688 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund were worth $8,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

