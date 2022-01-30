First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 31,969 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,969 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 23.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,774,000 after acquiring an additional 11,326 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the second quarter worth about $480,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 20.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 391,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,394,000 after acquiring an additional 65,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 75,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $136.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.27 and a 200 day moving average of $130.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.57.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

