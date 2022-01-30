First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 59,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,936,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23,126 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 41.3% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 167,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,472,000 after purchasing an additional 49,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 825.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 260,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,622,000 after purchasing an additional 232,058 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.20.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $126.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.62 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

