First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 59.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,671 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,328,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,413,000 after buying an additional 39,191 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ingevity by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 728,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,250,000 after purchasing an additional 45,113 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ingevity by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 713,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Ingevity by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 709,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,764,000 after purchasing an additional 267,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ingevity by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 706,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

NGVT stock opened at $64.95 on Friday. Ingevity Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $89.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.73 and a 200-day moving average of $76.40.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Ingevity had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 35.46%. The company had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.