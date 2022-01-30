First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cognex by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 254,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,963,000. Sandler Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 180.0% during the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 224,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,830,000 after buying an additional 144,033 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 5.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 22.0% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

CGNX opened at $63.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.34. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $101.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.32 million. Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

In other Cognex news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $248,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

